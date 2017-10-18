Fundraising with a flourish for Macmillan

A family firm with a blooming great record for fundraising received a special thank you.

Torwood Garden Centre and Blossoms Cafe have raised a staggering £30,000-plus for Macmillan Cancer since 2003.

The Larbert business takes part in the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for the cancer charity, as well as holding raffles and collections.

This year Michelle Campbell, Macmillan Cancer fundraising manager, and charity volunteer Lorna Lawrie came along to join in the event and thank the Stevenson family for all their efforts.

Elma Stevenson is pictured centre with family members and staff who have helped raise the magnificent sum over the last 14 years.