Fun remains the same for Children’s Day

Some things may have had to change about Grangemouth Children’s Day but organisers have ensured the fun remains present and correct.

In light of Police Scotland taking a step back from road policing responsibilities, the event committee decided – for health and safety reasons and to save the town being closed completely – cars will have access into and out of the town at around 1.30pm on Saturday, as the procession makes its way to Zetland Park.

Secretary Violet Cook said: “Beancross Primary School procession will turn left on Kenilworth Street, into Burnbank Road, and will not be walking in Central Avenue.

“For Bowhouse Primary School, the procession will be going along the path at the swing park, walking along the path onto Kersiebank Avenue – the lorries will be parked on Kersiebank Avenue and will follow on after the children in the procession and the dowager cars.

“Tinto Drive will only be closed for ten minutes while the dowager car retinue leaves Bowhouse. There will be road closures all along the route of the procession but they will be lifted after the procession has finished.”

The real priority on the day is, of course, the children and Violet and the committee have worked hard fundraising all year round to make sure all the ceremony and tradition go ahead as they have done for over a century.

This year it is the turn of Beancross Primary School – and Skinflats’ Bothkennar Primary – to provide the queen and entourage, so young Kara Wilson (10) will be the centre of attention in Zetland Park when she is crowned by Grangemouth Heritage Trust’s Maureen Burns just before 3pm.

The procession will include Bo’ness and Carriden Brass Band, Camelon Pipe Band, Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band, Alloa Bowmar Pipe band and Tulliallan Pipe Band and there will be a dancing display from Grangemouth’s Blok Dance School on the main stage in Zetland Park at around 4pm.

The sports day and football matches, taking place this week, all serve to build excitement for the big day – as does tomorrow (Friday) night’s Arch Patrol, when family and friends traditionally tour the streets to view the creations of this year’s entourage.