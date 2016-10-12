Frighteningly fun SSPCA fundraiser

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to kind hearted people to fundraise on Halloween weekend at their local Pets at Home store.

Volunteers are urgently being sought to support Scotland’s animal welfare charity, by raising funds at Pets at Home stores across the country from Friday 28 to Sunday October 30.

Sharon Meiklejohn Scottish SPCA senior community fundraiser, said: “We’re calling out to all animal lovers with a bit of spare time during the Halloween weekend to get in touch.

“With support from our Halloween helpers, we’ll be able to rescue animals in danger and distress, find animals new homes, investigate cruelty, help take people responsible for abuse and neglect to court and prevent cruelty through our free education programme for Scottish schools.

“We’ll also provide all volunteers with their very own fundraising pack with everything they need to take part. Volunteers may even wish to get into the Halloween fundraising spirit by dressing up as their favourite animal and they can even bring a canine companion along.

“As a charity that receives no government or lottery funding, we rely entirely on donations to continue our work rescuing and rehoming thousands of animals in Scotland each year.”

John Murasev, a regular volunteer for the Society, added: “I enjoy raising money at my local Pets at Home store to help abused and injured animals in Scotland. It’s a great way to chat to people in my local area and you’ll be surprised at how generous people are!”

For more information on Scottish SPCA fundraising events, email fundraising@scottishspca.org