Friendship charity nominated for award

A charity which offers a vital lifeline of friendship to older people in the local area has had its work recognised by being shortlisted for a national award.

Contact the Elderly, which has 110 groups across Scotland, is in the running for the Older People’s Project Award at The Herald Society Awards.

The charity alleviates loneliness amongst the older generation through monthly tea parties.

A vast network of more than 1300 volunteers currently help 1000 people aged 75 and over who live alone enjoy the company of others in their local community over Sunday afternoon tea.

Morna O’May, head of services, Scotland for Contact the Elderly said: “To be selected as a finalist for this award is an incredible achievement and we are all thrilled.

“Our presence has grown significantly in recent years but we are always aware there are so many more people we could be supporting and volunteers we could potentially be working with. We hope being shortlisted for this award helps to highlight the very simple, yet incredibly effective, free service we offer.”

To find out more about Contact the Elderly, visit www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk or email guest@contact-the-elderly.org.uk.