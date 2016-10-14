Friday Night Fitba

Money confiscated from criminals will be used to help keep youngsters on the straight and narrow through sport.

A new football initiative is starting up this month at Bo’ness Academy with the aim of diverting youths away from antisocial behaviour and giving them a productive social outlet.

Friday Night Football will get underway on October 22 and will be delivered by members of the community and local police officers, funded by Falkirk Football Foundation with money from the Scottish Government’s Cashback for Communities scheme.

PC Callum Meikle, who was recently appointed as the academy’s school based police officer and who will be running the scheme, said: “The primary aim of it is to divert young people from being involved in antisocial behaviour in the local area and involving them in football training and games.

“This is great honour for me personally as I was raised in this area and I am very honoured to be able to give something back.”

The foundation has been given £65,000 from the most recent tranche of funding from the Cashback scheme which helps young people from disadvantaged communities. A total of £2 million has been made available across Scotland.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to tackling inequality and by keeping young people engaged and active in their communities we can help them become both confident and responsible individuals.”