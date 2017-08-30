Fresh fun day to coin in cash

A local convenience store pulled out all the stops to give children a fun weekend and raise a ton of cash for a good cause at the same time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was on hand to make sure the Scotfresh shop, in Fleming Court, Denny, had another successful annual fun day recently to raise £590.97 for Cancer Research.

Ashley Skinner, organiser, said: “The fire appliance was great – we just wanted to give kids the chance to actually see what the inside of one looks like. They see them zooming past, but never get a chance to get inside one.”

Organisers thanked all the suppliers for their generous donations of juice and other goodies for youngsters.