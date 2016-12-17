Frank made education his life

A Grangemouth man who was loved by his family and friends and respected in the fields of local industry, government and education has died.

Frank McKeever’s death at the age of 71 on December 8 marked the end of the life of a highly educated man who devoted much of his time to inspiring the younger generation to consider careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

Frank was born to James and Mary McKeever in Grangemouth on April 8, 1945, and would call the port town home for his entire life.

A keen footballer, the Sacred Heart Primary School pupil once scored the winning goal during a Grangemouth Children’s Day match and went on to play at junior level for Airth.

Frank was also a talented bass player and joined drummer Jock Hannah to form the rhythm section of Falkirk’s legendary early ‘60s beat combo The Cherokees.

He married his wife Elizabeth in 1970 and the couple went on to have three sons, Martin, Kevin and Paul, and six grandchildren, Ryan, Lucy, Aiden, Georgia, Ruby and Aaron.

Frank worked at BP in Grangemouth for more than 30 years and held a variety of positions, including education officer.

He went on to work with Careers Scotland and later formed his own company with Kevin with the aim of raising the aspirations of young people in STEM subjects and careers.

An active trade unionist, he campaigned for workers rights and was the full-time union convener at BP.

He also served on Sacred Heart Church Parish Council and the Sacred Heart Primary School board.

Frank was a member of the Labour party from a young age and served on Grangemouth Town Council and Falkirk Council, where he became council leader.

Provost Pat Reid said Frank was the “right man at the right time” to lead the council in a changing world.

He said: “The council needed someone with vision and strategy and that was certainly Frank. He was a very intelligent man, hard working with an encyclopedic knowledge of the job. He was a fine leader of the council.

“I send my condolences to Elizabeth and the family. We are thinking of them at this time.”

Falkirk Council will observe a minute’s silence for Frank at its Monday meeting.