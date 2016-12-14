Four-in-five Scots would welcome pre-loved gifts this Christmas

Four out of five Scots would be happy to receive a pre-loved gift this Christmas – but just under two thirds (65%) of those asked say they would be unlikely to buy one for someone else.

That’s according to new research from Zero Waste Scotland, which is driving efforts to encourage people to re-use and repair more.

The findings are highlighted as Zero Waste Scotland welcomes two high-street chains to Scotland’s national Revolve standard – a quality certification for second-hand shopping that that lets people know they are buying from a credible retailer.

Sense Scotland and Capability Scotland will add 18 stores to those achieving the Revolve standard, taking the total to 80 nationwide.

Revolve aims to make buying second-hand items a popular and positive experience. The survey from YouGov, commissioned by Zero Waste Scotland, also shows that 68% of Scots have purchased a second-hand item for themselves, and the main reasons they selected for doing so, or considering it in the future, were to find good quality items at lower prices (56%) or to find unique items (44%). However, only one quarter of Scots said they had ever gifted someone else a second-hand item.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “This Christmas we are urging people to think before they buy. Buying second-hand from a Revolve certified store means you can bag a bargain and give something unique, help others by supporting good causes and be kinder to the planet by keeping items in use.

“People may worry that friends and family won’t be happy with a second-hand gift, but these new figures show the majority of people would actually welcome a pre-loved gift. Now that there are over 80 Revolve certified shops across the country, including high street branches of Sense Scotland and Capability Scotland, it has never been easier to find a place to shop second-hand with confidence.”

The most popular types of second-hand items purchased in Scotland, according to the survey, include (in order) books (72%), clothes (50%), furniture (44%), DVDs (43%), music CDs (39%), electronics (31%), fashion accessories (30%), baby items (19%) and shoes (19%).

Andy Kerr, Chief Executive of Sense Scotland said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition of our commitment to quality in our shops in the West of Scotland. At this time of year our shops are busy within their local communities providing great gift ideas for Christmas while also receiving very welcome donations of pre-loved items. The Revolve accreditation ensures everyone can buy with confidence knowing that all our items are quality assured.”

Sophie Wilbraham, Head of Retail at Capability Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Zero Waste Scotland’s campaign to encourage people to think charity shop when doing their Christmas shopping. At this time of year we have a fantastic selection of pre-loved items for the festive season including partywear, toys and gift ideas, and with our new Revolve accreditation the public can be confident in the quality of what they are buying.”

