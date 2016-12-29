Four hospitalised after crash

Two pensioners in their eighties are recovering in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash yesterday.

The incident happened on the A9 close to 2.30pm around 350 metres south of Gartclush Farm between Bannockburn and Plean causing the road to be closed for hours.

A Kia Picanto and a Ford Mondeo collided resulting in the 87-year-old male driver of the Kia and his 82-year-old female passenger sustaining serious injuries.

They were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition today.

The two female occupants of the Mondeo sustained minor injuries and have since been released from hospital.

The road was closed between Greencornhills Roundabout and at the junction with the B9124 at Plean Farm Cottages for around four hours while the scene was cleared of debris and collision investigation work carried out.

Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and road policing officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Inspector Roddy MacMillan of the Road Policing Unit based in Stirling said: “The road was closed for some time to allow for investigations at the scene.

“I urge anyone who witnessed this incident or either vehicle prior to the collision to contact police immediately on 101 if they have not already done so.”