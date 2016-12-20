Four fellas on one big ride

A quartet of hardy cyclists raised £1000 for MacMillan Cancer Research by pedalling almost 200 miles around the Outer Hebrides.

The team of family and friends from Brightons – George Haggarty (73), Bill Shanks (51), Stephen Allan (46) and Lewis Crawford (18) – have taken on a sponsored charity cycle challenge annually for the last four years, but they had never before faced the deadly “Rottweiller midges” of Skye.

The men took five days to complete the marathon trip back in August, travelling from Oban by road and by ferry across the islands to clock up some big mileage and cash.

Stephen said: “The weather on Skye was absolutely stunning, but the midges were terrible – our legs were covered in red bites.”

The team, which includes three generations of the same family, cycled for MacMillan last year and have raised funds for Parkinsons UK in the past.