Forth Valley team receive top accolade

A specialist team who has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of Forth Valley women suffering incontinence after childbirth has received a prestigious award.

The multi-disciplinary team, which includes gynaecologists, urologists, gastroenterologists, physiotherapists and the continence advisory service, is led by NHS Forth Valley consultant colorectal surgeon, Mr John Camilleri- Brennan.

They were presented with the William Cullen Prize by the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE).

Mr Brennan has pioneered and established endoanal ultrasound to diagnose and help in the treatment of anal sphincter defects. The team have also developed a protocol for the management of tears and pelvic floor disorders.

The William Cullen Prize was established in 2016 by the RCPE to recognise excellence in teaching and/or service innovation at a regional level.