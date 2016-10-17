Former soldier admonished for assault on partner

AN EX-SOLDIER labelled a Walter Mitty over false claims he was blown up by a boobytrap bomb in Afghanistan was spared punishment today for attacking his partner.

Danny Hutchison (43), a former Army clerk, rowed with Navada Mungall (45) at his flat in Bo’ness over whether they could afford a night out.

He lost his temper, assaulted her causing her to bash her head against a wall, and burned a box which a court was told was thought to contain her underwear.

Hutchison admitted to the assault back in June. Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that the case had been deferred for good behaviour – and Hutchison had in fact been of good behaviour since the incident on April 30 this year.

His solicitor Simon Hutchison added: “He and the lady concerned are still together and she is here with him today.”

Summary Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “In the particular circumstances I’ll take the view that this was probably a one-off and I’ll admonish your client.”