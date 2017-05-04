For goodness sake - claim your snake

The Scottish SPCA is seeking the owner of the bright orange cornsnake discovered in a garden in Claret Road, Grangemouth on Sunday, April 30.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after a member of public discovered the two-foot long snake in her garden.

Inspector Nicola Liddell said, “The snake is now safely in the care of our centre in Edinburgh where it has been named Negan. We’re keen to reunite Negan with its owner.

“Snakes are fantastic escape artists and they can squeeze themselves through the tiniest gaps so it’s possible this creature has strayed from home.

“Quite often, they will have escaped from a neighbour’s house and not travelled too far. They can also survive for long periods of time without food or water so they are sometimes left behind by a previous tenant and are not discovered for some time.

“We would always advise anyone who finds a snake to give us a call.”

Anyone who recognises Negan should contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Edinburgh on 03000 999 999.