Foodbank farm in funding plea to community

A foodbank farm in Bo’ness, which was targeted by vandals last month, is hoping to receive a boost through a crowdfunding campaign.

A JustGiving page was set up to support Sustainable Thinking Scotland co-directed by Sean Kerr and Steve McQueen, which hopes to generate £1000 to back the group’s effort in growing local fruit and vegetables to donate to the Bo’ness Storehouse.

The group suffered a setback when senseless louts trashed the garden and stole equipment at the site at the Kinneil Walled Gardens sometime between September 11 and 15.

At the time Sean said: “These families are the ones who need it the most. This mindless destruction is beyond the line and they are hurting their own people.”

It was not the first time the garden had been vandalised as people have broke in before and damaged equipment and property.

Nevertheless, the group have vowed to keep on fighting and supporting the local cause and hope that the community can back them too.

They said: “By growing fruit and vegetables locally we hope to offer a model which combats the issues faced by foodbanks and aids in the provision of these much-needed services.

“We hope to combine our food production with other aspects of the project, such as our composting programme and the production of biochar from woodland waste, which will allow us to minimise running costs and sustain the project long into the future.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sts-foodbank-farm.