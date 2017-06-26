Five-day road closure in Larbert ahead

Drivers are being warned of a five-day road closure in Larbert for sewer system repairs.

Scottish Water will be carrying out the essential repair work from next Monday (July 3) which will require Eastcroft Street, just off Main Street, to shut for an estimated five days.

Local diversions and parking restrictions along the road will be in place.

Jane McKenzie, Scottish Water’s regional communities team manager, said: “When planning this road traffic management in Eastcroft Street, we liaised closely with Falkirk Council.

“The road closure is essential while we carry out this important work and we will do all we can to complete it as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank affected residents, road users and the community for their patience and understanding.”