Firework gig for new band – and it’s all thanks to proud mum

Behind every budding musician is a proud mum – and Jake McFarlane and his friends have lots to thank his for.

The 17-year-old, who is originally from Stenhousemuir but now lives in Ireland, formed a band with three school friends this summer.

They played their first gig a few weeks later and Jake’s mum, Katrina Tasker, put a video of them playing at the Letterkenny event on Facebook.

It was spotted by Heart Radio in Glasgow and the band - August Republic – have been signed up to play at the Drumchapel and West Winterfest firework display this Saturday.

Katrina said: “We couldn’t believe it, especially when we were told that 20,000 people are expected.

“It’s a great opportunity for them.”

Jake, who attended St Francis Primary and St Mungo’s High School before he moved to Rathmullan, Donegal, is the grandson of former Falkirk FC player Bobby Tasker.

The teenager and his mum now live in the same village where his gran Bessie was brought up and where his grandparents were married over 55 years ago.

Katrina added: “This is the school holiday in Donegal and we were coming home to see mum and dad.

“But the others are having to fly back early from holidays in Majorca, Rome and Manchester to play this gig! But it is something they all definitely want to do.”

Jake plans to spend more time in Scotland from next summer as he hopes to go to university in Glasgow or Stirling.

It will also allow him to spend more time with the grandparents, and talk music and football with granddad.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s performance, he said: “We’re all really looking forward to the gig. It’s a fantastic chance to play our music before such a big crowd.”

They will be playing at Drumchapel Park in Glasgow’s West End with event beginning at 4.30pm.