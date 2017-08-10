Firefighters peak first

A trio of firefighters defeated their police officer rival to reach the top of Ben Nevis first.

More importantly, lifesavers Darren Ryan, David Ansley and Derek Dalrymple, from Denny Fire Station, and law enforcer Kevin Harrington coined in an amazing £2510.86 for Falkirk District Mental Health Association (FDAMH) through their competitive ascent on Sunday – which they undertook wearing their full working kit.

The money will help FDAMH continue its vital role to help people and families cope with the impact mental illness can have on their lives.

And the victory almost evened the score between the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland – firefighters previously lost a football match and a tug of war to the boys in blue, but have now managed to pull one back with their Ben Nevis heroics.