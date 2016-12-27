Fire fighters tackle early morning blaze

Fire fighters have been tackling a fire in Avonbridge since the early hours of this morning.

The emergency service received several calls regarding the blaze at around 1am at a derelict property in Blackston Road.

Three appliances attended the incident and the flames were so fierce fire fighters had to call for additional support with a water bowser and height appliance to tackle the fire from above.

Fire control said its staff were still at the scene containing the fire at 10am. Its not known at this moment what caused the fire and there are no reports of any injuries.