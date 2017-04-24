Fire crews tackle blaze at Dunipace Juniors ground

Emergency services have been attending a blaze in the centre of Denny for much of this evening,

The fire at the home of Dunipace Juniors in Town House Street led to some roads in the area being cordoned off for the public’s safety.

Crews are still in attendance and The Falkirk Herald is also on the scene, with live footage being shown on Facebook.

A statement is currently awaited from the Fire and Rescue Service on the full impact of the blaze.

Further details will be published as soon as they are available.