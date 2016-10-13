Fire-blitzed Italian restaurant aims to reopen mid-November

Award-winning Falkirk restaurant Gambero Rosso – gutted in a kitchen blaze – won’t be back in business until midway through November.

That was the management’s message this week to customers hoping that bookings they made before last week’s devastating fire might still be met.

But even with kitchen technicians and decor specialists working flat out, the relaunch of a top restaurant with a national reputation can’t be organised in a matter of weeks.

The high specification required of the venue’s kitchen means the owners are determined to get it right before relaunching the restaurant, voted the best in the whole of Scotland earlier this year.

Gambero Rosso has been inundated with messages of support and commiseration since news of the devastating overnight blaze last Thursday was reported.

The owners, Antonio and Susan Pallucci, told of their “deep sadness” at the destruction of the hugely-successful Burnbank Road venture, and vowed to do everything within their power to reopen as soon as possible.

The start of November would normally see the already busy restaurant taking even heavier late week and weekend bookings than usual.

But this year there’s no chance the restaurant will be open until at least half way through the month, when many companies organising works outings have alreadybooked their festive meal.

Nevertheless Gabero Rosso has such a huge local following that it could easily be fully booked as soon as it does reopen.

Among the decisions facing the owners are how best to redesign the kitchen to fit in with the way they see the restaurant developing.

They’ll also have to consider whether to replicate the original decor in every detail or use the opportunity to bring in a different look.

Meanwhile ,they’ve made clear they are grateful for the many messages of support, and are thanking their regular customers for their patience.

In June the restaurant became officially the best in the country after a double success at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Owners Antonio and Susan Pallucci and chef Antonio Penese, attended the glittering awards ceremony in Glasgow to claim the Central Restaurant of the Year and the Overall Restaurant of the Year.