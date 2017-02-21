Find out more about adopting in Falkirk

An information evening is being held this week for those interested in adopting a child in care.

Take Time to Adopt is Falkirk Council’s annual event which will take place on Thursday, February 23, at the Park Hotel at 7pm.

There are almost three times more children who need adoptive parents than there are people looking to adopt.

The council says many people are not aware that they could adopt and give a child whose early life experiences have not necessarily been positive with love and care.

The information evening is an opportunity to hear from staff, adoptive carers and foster carers about what adoption is, how you might be able to help a child, and how to proceed if interested.

Councillor Linda Gow, spokesperson for health and social care, said: “Adopting a child is a lifelong commitment. Our information evening provides an invaluable starting point on the journey to becoming an adoptive parent.

“If someone is able to provide a stable, caring home and family for a child, chances are they will be able to adopt. Adoptive parents are particularly needed for children aged four years and older, brothers and sisters to keep them together, and children with a disability. We need a diverse range of people with a variety of skills to help meet the needs of children currently in care.”

For more information call 01324 508656, email fosteringandadoption@falkirk.gov.uk, or visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/adoption.