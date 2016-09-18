Feast your Eyes on National Eye Health Week

Fight for Sight, the UK’s main eye research charity, is calling on local communities to show their support for National Eye Health Week by signing up to Feast your Eyes and hosting a dinner in the dark.

The seventh annual National Eye Health Week (NEHW) is set to take place between September 19 and 25 and is designed to promote the importance of eye health and the need for regular sight tests for all.

Fight for Sight, funds pioneering eye research into conditions such as; age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, cataracts, corneal disease, and rare eye conditions, is supporting the week-long initiative which will shine a spotlight on a number of themes relating to eye health including; general eye health, children’s eye health and sight after sixty

The charity is encouraging people to show their support for the annual initiative by registering to host a Feast your Eyes event throughout the month of October. Members of the public can challenge their senses and raise funds by hosting a dinner party with a difference, whether it be a blindfolded breakfast, lights-out lunch, pitch black picnic, challenging cheese and wine tasting or dinner in the dark.

Sharon Petrie, Interim Director of Fundraising at Fight for Sight, said: “National Eye Health Week draws attention to the importance of regular eye tests, the best ways for people to look after their eyes and has plenty of useful resources everyone can benefit from

“We would encourage people to take inspiration from the week by signing up to Feast your Eyes and dine in the dark this October to help the fight against sight loss. It’s a great opportunity to come together with friends, family and colleagues alike to play a part in raising vital funds for pioneering eye research. Every day 100 people in the UK start to lose their sight and nearly two million are living with sight loss. Fight for Sight fund pioneering research into a number of different eye conditions to help make sight loss a thing of the past.”

Feast your Eyes fundraisers can get involved in just six easy steps:

Sign up - visit Fightforsight.org.uk/feast to register and receive a free Feast your Eyes pack, complete with blindfolds;

Invite - decide on the venue, date during October and guest list;

Cook - serve your favourite dishes or try a tricky-to-eat treat to test your guests;

Blindfold - challenge the senses for a true dine in the dark experience;

Eat, drink and have fun;

Donate - support Fight for Sight and let your guests know how much you raised.

For further information on Fight for Sight please visit www.FightforSight.org.uk or call 020 7264 3900.

For further information about National Eye Health Week visit: www.visionmatters.org.uk