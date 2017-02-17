Fears for safety of missing Falkirk pensioner

Concern continues to grow for the safety of missing Falkirk pensioner George Stevenson, who has made no contact with family or friends.

The 70-year-old, who has failed to return to his home in Glenfuir Court, was last seen in the town’s High Station Road area around 11pm on Friday last week (February 10).

Since then police enquiries have drawn a blank, and detectives have now launched an urgent new appeal for any information about his whereabouts.

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall with thinning hair on top and longer hair at the back and sides.

George is thought to be wearing a green tammy hat, black jacket, long cardigan, blue and white checked shirt, black jeans and khaki-coloured trainers.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson from Falkirk CID said: “George has now been missing over a week without being seen or heard from, and so far our inquiries have not led us to establish his whereabouts.

“Officers will be in the area of High Station Road Falkirk near to where George was last seen and around his home address in the Summerford area of Falkirk.

“This is with a view to gathering further information and possible witnesses.

​“Anyone who knows where he is, or who has seen him since February 10, should contact police immediately.

“We would also urge George to make contact with ourselves, or with his family and friends, and confirm he is safe.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.