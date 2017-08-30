Far East film crew will watch the skies

A documentary film crew is flying in from Tokyo to investigate the Bonnybridge UFO phenomenon.

The Japanese film makers will be in the village over the weekend as guests of Councillor Billy Buchanan, who is helping to organise a special skywatching event for them while they are here.

Councillor Buchanan, who has long championed Bonnybridge’s reputation as a location of alien activity, is now looking for people to come forward with their own experiences and sightings of UFOs in the area.

If you have a tale to tell and would like to take part in the weekend skywatch, call Councillor Buchanan on 07739328372 and he will give you the day, time and location of the event