Fantastic festive PTA fayre

A bumper turnout from the community supported Laurieston Primary School PTA’s Christmas Fayre.

The popular annual event raised an amazing total of £2663 in only two hours.

Councillor Steven Jackson switched on the Christmas lights while members of the school choir sang carols and songs.

There was a sparkling tree with “light a light” tags which people could place in memory of loved ones, as well as stalls showcasing local companies, including Frosted Fairy, Forever Glitter and Made With Love.

There were also some very special guests attending, including Santa Claus.

PTA member Kirsty Livingstone said: “We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support, particularly the many local businesses. This is the first fayre run by our new PTA and we’re delighted how successful the night was.”