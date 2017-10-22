Fans watched creepy Outlander film shoot in Polmont

Outlander came to Polmont this week, when local fans of the time-travel drama spotted film crews in a mock cemetery in Gray Buchanan Park.

According a a national news report several local residents saw main star Sam Heughan (“Jamie Fraser”) apparently digging a grave - before being joined by half-wolf four legged friend Rollo.

A local dad who spotted technicians in action later witnessed the bizarre sight of a cemetery appearing in the park - and then on Friday enjoyed seeing (and filming) a scene being shot there.

One local woman and her friend braved the park at midnight to catch a glimpse of Scotland’s hottest film export in action - she reckoned it was well worth it.

Another was gutted to miss a close encounter with the main stars (but enjoyed banter with some other fans anyway).

Film crews reportedly started work in the park on Thursday, and on Friday word had spread that something very unusual was afoot there.

The hit series has been filmed extensively in locations ranging from Linlithgow Palace to Blackness and Doune Castles, but for some local fans its appearance in Polmont has been a complete surprise.

We’ve been told residents living close to the shoot were informed by letter it was going to happen several days in advance.

