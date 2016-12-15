Family pub named cream of the crop – again

It’s finally here, the votes are in and counted and we can finally announce the winner of The Falkirk Herald Pub of the Year 2016.

Since September we have asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best pub in the area.

We wanted you to take into consideration what it was that gave your favourite pub the right to be rated above its rivals and gave you what you wanted.

And you did, thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best pub that featured in the top 10.

But in the end there could be only one winner and that was The Bridge Inn in Bonnybridge’s High Street for the second year in a row thanks to the votes of its regulars who clearly love their local.

The pub’s directors, Julie Price and Jill Clelland, have run the establishment for around two-and-a-half years now after working there under the former boss, publican Brendan Devaney, for eight years.

Jill believes the secret to their success is one of their most popular dishes.

She said: “It is absolutely brilliant to win this again, we are just over the moon.

“We have a really nice, family friendly atmosphere in the pub so I think maybe that is what people really like about it, but it could be our steak pie. People seem to love it and order it all the time.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who voted for us. It really means a lot to us and we are so grateful. We have great support from our brilliant staff and we’d also like to thank Alchemy Inns for all of their support.”

In second place was the Black Bull in Polmont’s Main Street and the Orchard Hotel in Kerse Lane, Falkirk, was third. Both pubs earned special certificates for their achievements.

We’d like to thank all that participated and hope that they all enter again next year to see if they can win in 2017!

A Pub of the Year spokesman said: “We find many qualities in a great pub – welcoming ambience, good beer, wine and food. But ultimately, it’s the people, staff and regulars, who make a pub truly great.”