Falkirk Whisky Festival returning for another year

After a sell out inaugural year, Falkirk Whisky Festival will return to Larbert’s Dobbie Hall in 2017.

Offering drams from some of the best distilleries and independent bottlers in Scotland and from around the world, the festival is held over two sessions on August 19th.

Tickets go on sale at www.eventbrite.co.uk at 9am on Monday. A limited amount will also be available at The Station Hotel, Larbert without a booking fee.

Last year saw all 500 tickets sold out within 48 hours and as a result the organisers have utilised more space at the historic hall and for 2017 can accommodate 325 guests for each session, meaning exhibitors can reach an audience of 650 whisky lovers.

All ticket holders are given a Falkirk Whisky Festival branded Glencairn glass on entry and are then free to meet exhibitors and taste the whiskies they have on offer. Free bottles of water are available and discount vouchers can be redeemed for purchases at the events official retailer, The Good Spirits Co.

Organiser Andy Ure said: “We were blown away with the response to our 2016 festival and are keen to make the second year even bigger and better than the first.

“New for this year will be masterclasses for those keen to learn even more about Scotland’s national drink and with using another room, can welcome even more guests and exhibitors.”

This year is shaping up to be a big year for the team behind the festival with the launch of Falkirk Gin Festival in April and plans to start even more events in the pipeline.