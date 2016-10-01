Falkirk Wheel abseil raised £10k for charity

Fundraisers with a head for heights leaped off the edge of the Falkirk Wheel to raise over £10,000 for brain charity Scottish Huntington’s Association (SHA).

Volunteers abseiled down the structure earlier this month to raise funds for the charity that supports families living with the degenerative brain disorder Huntington’s Disease.

One of the 28 volunteers was Marie Short from Brightons who has been diagnosed with the condition.

She said: “It was a great day with just a few of us requiring some gentle coaxing to take the initial step off. The views coming down were fantastic and everyone is delighted that we were able to raise so much for such a great cause.”

HD is an incurable genetic brain disorder that usually starts between the ages of 35 and 45 years. It begins with personality changes that can make those diagnosed aggressive, anxious and depressed. The disease progresses slowly with changes to muscle control that slowly erodes mobility and the ability to talk. There is no cure.

Linda Winters, SHA community fundraising officer said: “The needs of families living with this condition are varied and complex and every penny raised will help towards improving everyday lives of people impacted by HD.”

To fundraise for the SHA, contact linda.winters@hdscotland.org or call 0141 848 0308.