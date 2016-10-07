Falkirk Wheel abseil for Little Cole

If you’re looking for a little adventure this weekend then the Falkirk Wheel is the place to be.

Leann Cruse and son Cole. Picture: Scott Louden

A charity abseil is taking place to raise money for the Helping Little Cole Fund, a crowdfunding effort by the Cruse family from Denny.

The abseil will take place on Saturday starting at 10am and is open to anyone who wants to take part, costing £20. Children can also have a go as long as they have adult permission.

Staff from four big-hearted local businesses have gathered a team to do the abseil and raise as much as they can for the crowfunding effort.

Jane White and colleagues form the Tolbooth Tavern in Grangemouth will be joined by others from Falkirk’s Coffee on Wooer, Seventy6 Hair.com for the daring jump.

Jane said: “We have lots of sponsorship and donations, however, we would like to get a little more for such a good cause.”

The crowdfunding campaign is by Leann and Andrew Cruse as part of a DIY SOS mission to convert their home into a more suitable environment for their three-year-old son Cole.

Cole is severely disabled and suffers from brain abnormalities, a hip deformity, global development delay, epilepsy and asthma.

He is unable to walk and requires a wheelchair. He still can’t talk and is hospitalised regularly with life-threatening seizures, Due to the physical effects of the boy’s conditions the family needs extra space in the home for his needs.

The couple have five children and Cole’s older brother Lewis (14) also has autism and dyspraxia which affects his balance and co-ordination.

To get involved check out the Facebook page The Helping Little Cole Fund, crowdfunding page Little Cole’s Fund on gofundme.com or contact Leann on leanncruse@aol.co.uk.