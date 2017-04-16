Falkirk teenage fireraiser warned he faces jail

A teenage fireraiser has been given a last chance to stay out of jail.

Caghal Coyne was 18 when he set a waste paper bin in the Cafe Roxy in Falkirk’s Bank Street alight on November 14, 2015.

The blaze that followed caused so much damage the business was forced to close.

At the time of the offence Coyne was on bail for assaulting members of staff in Nando’s Restaurant and Halfords in the town’s Central Retail Park less than a week before.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court he admitted culpably and recklessly setting fire to the bin and was placed on a supervised community payback order.

When his progress was reviewed in the court last Thursday, Sheriff Craig Caldwell said it was “not good enough” – and warned the 19-year-old he faced jail if it did not improve.

Defence lawyer Dick Sandeman claimed “difficulties in his life” were to blame for Coyne’s under-achieving and not co-operating with social workers.

Mr Sandeman said: “I have explained to him the peril he is in and that the alternatives are pretty bleak.”

Sheriff Caldwell said: “He is not engaging with the order. The question is what to do with him.”

Calling on for an update report to be ready for May 4, he told Coyne, 118 Comely Place, Falkirk: “I’m afraid this is not good enough. There are significant agencies able and willing to provide support.

“You are risking your liberty by refusing to engage with them. You have to stay out of trouble and meet these people face to face.”