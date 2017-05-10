Falkirk Stadium gigs cancelled

Tickets for two concerts at the Falkirk Stadium are to be refunded after they were cancelled by organisers due to financial and licensing problems.

The Hands Up and Studio 54 festivals on June 3 and 4, which were to be headlined by iconic acts the Happy Mondays and Gloria Gaynor, will not go ahead.

Other top names for the Hands Up 90s celebration gig included The Shamen’s Mr C and dance acts K-Klass, FPI Project and Together, while the Studio 54 event was to feature disco legends Village People and Boney M among others.

A spokesperson for Rosyth-based organisers These Events said: “It is with much regret that we have to cancel the above events.

“We endeavoured to bring something new and exciting to Falkirk and have failed due to licencing difficulties and subsequent financial problems.

“All ticket purchasers have been contacted directly via e-mail and any further enquiries should be directed to theseevents2@gmail.com.