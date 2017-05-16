Falkirk shoppers among most generous

A charity has thanked Falkirk shoppers who have shown themselves to be among the most generous givers in the country.

Marie Curie held a weekend of collections at all of Morrisons’ 490 stores in March to coincide with the charity’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal.

The terminal illness charity raised over £540 million, but offered particular thanks to Morrisons staff and customers in Falkirk who raised the eighth highest single amount in the UK – a total of £2260.

Jennifer Gale, local fundraiser for Marie Curie said: “The care and support that Marie Curie nurses provide to those affected by terminal illness is made only possible because of people’s generosity and this is a great example of that.

“We are absolutely delighted to have raised so much money over that weekend but we couldn’t have reached such an amazing total without the support we received from people in Falkirk.

“We want to say a big thank you to Morrisons, their staff, and of course, all their wonderful customers.”

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign and encourages everyone to give a donation in return for a daffodil pin during March.

Money raised helps Marie Curie nurses provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.