Falkirk’s top baby names

The most popular baby names for each Scottish council area over the course of 2016 have been revealed and three old favourites are tops in Falkirk.

According to information compiled by the National Records of Scotland, the top choice for baby boys in Falkirk Council is James, with 16 babies receiving that name during the course of the year.

The top names for girls, with 17 little baby daughters each receiving them, were Emily and Isla.

James also topped the list in Clackmannanshire while Stirling’s most popular names were Cameron and Sophie while Fife’s top two were Jack and Emily.

Oliver proved to be more popular the further north you go in Scotland, topping the list in both Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Angus.

Edinburgh’s most popular names were Jack and Isla while Glasgow’s top two were Muhammad and Emily. Further towards the south of the country, Archie and Emily were the number one choices in Dumfries and Galloway with Finlay and Ava leading the way in the Scottish Borders.

The top names for babies Falkirk Council area for 2016 were:

Boys – James (16), Harris and Jack (15), Logan (14), Lucas (13), Adam and Lewis (12), Jacob and Noah (11), Alexander, Alfie, Daniel, Ethan, Harry, Jaxon and Mason (10).

Girls – Emily and Isla (17), Jessica (15), Ella (14), Grace and Olivia (11), Amelia, Hannah and Lily (10), Aria, Charlotte and Sophie (9).