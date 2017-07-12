Falkirk fundraisers raise over £300k

Fantastic fundraisers in Falkirk have received recognition for raising over £300,000 for British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland.

The charity’s Falkirk branch picked up the award for fundraising group of the year at a ceremony at its annual supporter conference at the University of Edinburgh.

The Falkirk branch has raised the incredible sum over the past 30 years.

Its annual golf tournament and fun run, which is in its 18th year, have been staple events in the Falkirk calendar.

The branch members also give regular talks to groups and have built relationships with local businesses over the years, such as Rotary Clubs, to raise BHF Scotland’s profile throughout the community.

Bill Brodie, Branch Chairman said: “It’s a real delight, pleasure and privilege to be here and to receive this award.

“It’s been a long journey and we’ve done many different things to raise money.”