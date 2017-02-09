Falkirk Foodbank ‘overwhelmed’ by donations last year

Falkirk Foodbank has issued a massive thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support the vital resource.

With help from The Falkirk Herald’s Feed a Family campaign the foodbank says it was “swamped” with donations in December – the busiest for Trussell Trust foodbanks across the UK.

Falkirk Foodbank chairman Alastair Blackstock said: “In the run-up to Christmas time we were swamped by the rate of incoming donations which was very humbling and made us all proud of the people of Falkirk district and to be involved with Falkirk Foodbank.

“Due to the generosity of the public during 2016 we were able to help 6137 families. There is a huge number of people from the general public, supermarkets, local businesses, office workers, schools, football clubs, youth and leisure groups and the various churches who donate to the foodbank.

“We would like to thank everyone for all their hard work, not only in the run-up to Christmas, but throughout the year, ensuring we can meet the demands placed on us. The number to be thanked is too numerous to list.”

Mr Blackstock added: “Words alone cannot express our deepest thanks and prayers to all who made a special effort during the Christmas period in collecting for the foodbank.

“The trustees and volunteers have been overwhelmed by the generosity of not only Falkirk Bairns, but by all the supporters of Falkirk Foodbank.”