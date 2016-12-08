Falkirk Foodbank appeal

Christmas is truly the time of year for giving and Falkirk Herald staff are joining thousands of others who will be thinking of others less fortunate this year.

Foodbanks are becoming an increasingly more frequent lifeline for hard working families on low incomes and those dependent on benefits to survive, especially at this time of year when money is even tighter.

We are holding a Falkirk Foodbank day as part of our Feed a Family campaign next Thursday when staff will donate food and we are appealing to other businesses in the district to do the same to support our local service.

A typical food parcel for a family consists of cereal, soup, pasta, rice, pasta sauce, tinned beans, tinned meat, tinned veg, tinned fruit, tea or coffee, sugar, biscuits and snacks.

Falkirk Foodbank say items urgently needed are tinned potatoes, long life fruit juice, uht milk (1 litre), breakfast cereals and biscuits.

At the moment they have plenty of tinned fish, pasta sauce and jam.

Don’t worry if your workplace can’t hold a foodbank donation day, Tesco has launched its Neighbourhood Food Collection which is now in its fifth year.

The last collection in July raised more than 26,000 meals for local people experiencing times of crisis thanks to the generosity of shoppers in Falkirk.

Food collected locally supplies Falkirk Foodbank, which provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to the service when something unavoidable – such as redundancy, illness or even an unexpected bill – means there’s not enough money to put food on the table.

When customers visit a Tesco store they will be able to pick up a list of requested items to help them with their shop or speak to a volunteer or member of staff if they have any questions about the collection.

The campaign is using the hashtag #everycanhelps to get people talking about the collection and remind shoppers that just one can of food makes a difference to people who find themselves without food in their cupboards.

Scott Honeyman, store manager at the Tesco Falkirk Grahams Road superstore, said: “We are delighted by how generous our colleagues and customers are when donating to the Neighbourhood Food Collection.

“This will really help people who are struggling and I hope that at this time of year people will get on board and think about donating.”

Falkirk Foodbank manager Jim Couper said: “Without the support of Tesco and the Neighbourhood Food Collection, we couldn’t do half of what we’re currently able to do.”