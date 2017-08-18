Falkirk Charities Day this weekend

Falkirk High Street is going to be taken over this Saturday by organisations and charities – but it’s all in a good cause.

The town’s Charities Day takes place from 10am till 4pm when over 40 groups will have stalls offering tombolas, raffles and informations about the work they do.

The annual event is organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk in partnership with Falkirk Delivers.

As well as lots activities that will appeal to children, it also gives a platform to the charities to highlight how their organisations help communities across the country, including Falkirk.