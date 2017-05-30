Falkirk catwalk date for model hopefuls

Stepping out on what could be a new career, were the finalists in this year’s Model Search Scotland.

And two of them didn’t even let broken bones stop them from hitting the catwalk.

Charlotte Hutchison (75), of Denny, had broken our wrist, while eight-year-old Georgian Cannon from Larbert had surgery the day before the fashion show after suffering a double break to her arm.

The contest, hosted by the Howgate shopping centre, attracted hundreds of hopefuls of all ages from across the country.

After a casting day, 13 finalists were selected and on Saturday they had their first taste of the catwalk when they took part in the Howgate’s fashion show.

Wearing clothing, footwear and accessories from the centre’s retailers, they showed the audience made up of family, friends and shoppers, why they could be Scotland’s next top model.

Hair and make up was supplied by Boots, Debenhams and Couper & Co.

The shopping centre has teamed up with Model Team, the country’s longest-established agency, to run this year’s contest.

The eventual winner will be signed by the agency, as well as receiving a £200 Howgate gift card and bag of treats.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “Everyone involved had a great time and we were very impressed with all the models.

“There were nerves but by the third show I think they had all relaxed and enjoyed themselves.

“The judges now have a tough task of selecting those to go through to the photo shoot and autumn fashion.”

The finalists were: five to 12 years: Justin Arboleda (11), Falkirk; Georgia Cannon (8), Larbert; Joy Bab-Yemi (9), Larbert; Erin Charleston (11), Falkirk; Dominika Janik (10), Edinburgh.

Teen –13-19 years: Olivia Clarke (15) Edinburgh; Mimi Moore (14), Edinburgh; Jodie Warren (14), Glasgow; Rachel Pollock (14), Paisley.

Young adults – 20-30 years: Rebecca Hutchison (20), Dalkeith.

Commercial – 31-plus: Charlotte Hutchison (75), Denny; Ewan MacLean (46), Stirling; Anthony McGuire (47), Denny.