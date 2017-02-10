Fairtrade Fortnight launch

West Lothian Fairtrade steering group are encouraging residents to back Fairtrade Fortnight by choosing products which support the drive for change for farmers in developing countries.

West Lothian’s Fairtrade Day is on Monday, February 27 and will kick off Fairtrade Fortnight which runs until Sunday, March 12.

Ian Fowell of Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership, said: “We are encouraging local people to choose fairtrade when they shop, or ask your local store to stock Fairtrade products. Farmers around the world deserve sustainable incomes to put food on our tables.”