Fair Day helps bring people together

Last Friday I was asked to cover the Bo’ness Fair Day for the paper and not being from the area I was not really sure what to expect.

However, my first taste of what some claim to be the biggest children’s fair festival in Europe did not disappoint.

It started the night before when seemingly the whole of Bo’ness and further afield come out to celebrate the Fair E’en, taking to the streets to gaze in awe of some incredible arches made by families involved in the Fair.

The time, effort and energy which go into the projects are impressive and there is a real community spirit with neighbours, friends and family all contributing in the effort to make it come together before the big day.

While some of the arches are beautiful it was hard to beat Queen Andrea Robertson’s arch which was Cinderella’s castle which towered over everything in its presence and looked stunning.

Then of course came the day itself and the crowning ceremony of the Queen at Glebe Park was an enjoyable watch. The schools were piped in one by one into the park before the cast of the retinue made their way on to the stage each youngster enjoying their moment in the spotlight.

There was a real energy, enthusiasm and excitement as the Queen was crowned just after 11am with mum and dad proud onlookers from the Town Hall balcony above the stage.

Then presentee dancers from the schools were better than some of the hotel entertainment you get abroad. Their routines were choreographed really well and the pupils from all of the schools showed no fear in performing in front of hundreds of spectators and more tuning in worldwide. They looked the part in their costumes and performed with smiles on their faces.

The feel good factor continued after as hundreds of residents lined the streets to see their new queen and enjoy the procession.