Extra housing not wanted

Villagers fear proposals to bring 600 new houses to the Polmont area will have a negative impact on roads and health provision.

Hansteen’s plans to build the homes at the 90 acre Gilston Park site were discussed at a mandatory pre-planning application event in Polmont’s Greenpark Community Centre last month when details of the firm’s new masterplan were revealed.

Falkirk Council confirmed a planning application from Hansteen had been lodged on May 26 and was now being considered.

Central Scotland MSP Alison Harris said she had been contacted by a large number of constituents worried the plan would badly effect the local roads network and put far too much pressure on local schools and the Meadowbank health centre.

She said: “I sincerely hope the council does not allow any developer to put a coach and horses through its own Local Plan – a plan that has previously rejected this as a site for housing and for very good reasons.”