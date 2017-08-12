Exploring the Tattie Kirk Graveyard

Friends of Falkirk’s Tattie Kirk Graveyard are staging another guided tour event today, from 1pm to 3pm, with access via the gate besude the Almond Tree Cafe.

Described by the Friends as “the last reasonably complete burial ground in the town” the cemetery behind Cow Wynd is said to have suffered neglect in the past – a bin bag full of rubbish was reportedly collected before a previous session – but the group aims to change all that.

The ground in the graveyard is very uneven, and could be wet and slippery in places, so appropriate footwear is strongly recommended for anyone aiming to attend.

There’s no charge for the session,