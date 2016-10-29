Excuses to get out of a night out revealed

It’s my goldfishes birthday, I’ve broken my leg and we’re trying for a baby are amongst some of the oddest excuses being used by Brits to get out of a night out according to a new survey.

Half of Brits (50%) admit to ditching their friends ahead of a night out in favour of a takeaway and a box set.

If FOMO (fear of missing out) was 2015, JOMO (joy of missing out) is 2016.

More than one in ten (12%) admit to lying to get out of plans at least once a fortnight, with almost a third (30%) making up excuses more than once a month, according to the study commissioned by on-demand restaurant delivery service, Deliveroo.

Top ten most extreme and weirdest excuses to get out of a night out include:

1. My hamster is ill

2. It’s my goldfish’s birthday

3. I’m stuck on the roof of my house

4. We’re trying for a baby

5. Falls and injuries / broken arm or leg

6. I’ve been arrested

7. Couldn’t find my hair spray

8. Abducted by aliens

9. Said I had found out I was pregnant... when I wasn’t

10. Was part of a hostage situation

The average time to back out of plans as 3.25 hours before an event, with a sneaky 13% of us even laying ground work for the eventual excuse the day before.

It’s not just older generations who are shunning a big night out; 72% of 18-24 year olds admit they prefer a quiet evening at home over a night on the tiles.

But are we proud of our anti-social habits? Apparently not. Almost a fifth of us (17%) have pretended to have gone out, when we actually stayed at home.

And the main reason that we accept invitations to events we have no intention of attending… not hurting people’s feelings, according to nearly half (43%) of those questioned.

Spending money, bumping into people we don’t want to see and travelling to and from the venue are cited as the worst things about going out.

Film, food and booze all top the list of the ingredients for the nation’s perfect night in - and when it comes to company, 15% of us would prefer to spend it alone, whilst a more sociable 52% would opt to chill out with their other half over anyone else.

Top ten most popular excuses to get out of a night out:

1. Illness

2. Other plans

3. I can’t make it anymore

4. I don’t want to go

5. I have to look after my pet

6. I have to work late

7. I have to get up early the next day

8. Family emergency

9. I’ve had an argument with my other half

10. No excuse – I just don’t turn up.