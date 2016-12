A group of P7 pupils from schools across Falkirk recently had the chance to learn more about dyslexia.

The youngsters attended an event in Camelon Education Centre where they heard from several dyslexic high school pupils who discussed their own experiences, both positive and negative.

The primary pupils then had a talk from footballer Scott Walker, currently a coach with Stenhousemuir FC, who is dyslexic and who spoke of his experiences at school.