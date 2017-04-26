EU funding for Seafood Scotland

Seafood Scotland has been awarded just under £1 million of EU funding to showcase Scottish produce at international trade shows.

Support in the latest round of the European and Maritime Fisheries Fund will enable industry body Seafood Scotland to exhibit in seven trade shows around the globe over the next 12 months.

Making the announcement while visiting the Scotland stand at Seafood Expo Global in Brussels, Minister for UK Negotiations for Scotland’s Place in Europe Michael Russell said: “Raising the awareness and enhancing the global profile of the Scottish seafood industry will assist the sector as a whole, while helping individual businesses to expand into new markets and increase consumer awareness of their fine products.

“This is just one example of why EU funding is so important as it is helping showcase our fisheries sector, improve the quality of its products and develop more environmentally friendly practices.

“Our fishing industry is a vital part of the rural economy, with our fishing fleet generating £437 million last year and fish and seafood recording an increased exports.

“Salmon is key to this success. We are the world’s third largest salmon producer, accounting for 94% of the EU production. Each year we export around 172,000 tonnes globally – of which more than a third heads to the EU, illustrating the crucial importance to Scotland of the European marketplace.”

Welcoming the announcement Head of Seafood Scotland, Patrick Hughes said: “We are delighted with the EMFF award. This will ensure that Seafood Scotland, along with the Scotland Food & Drink export partners, can continue to promote and assist business seeking to establish new global markets. This is especially important over the coming months as Seafood from Scotland tries to cement its place as a true global competitor.”