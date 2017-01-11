Young nature lovers will venture out to Jupiter this winter

Grangemouth’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre will be hosting a number of events for children and their parents to enjoy before nature starts to warm up in spring.

The popular Scottish Wildlife Trust venue, located near Wood Street, has always been a haven for all creatures great and small and on Saturday afternoon, from 2.30pm to 4pm, it will be focusing its attention on Wonderful Winter Birds.

The event will give visitors, with the help of Jupiter Rangers, the chance to make up tasty treats and cosy natural bird homes for our feathered friends, who can always use a helping hand from humanity over the winter months.

Next month has Jupiter wandering into Bear Grylls territory with Secrets of Survival on Saturday, February 4.

Between 2pm and 4pm, participants will learn how to build a shelter, forage for food and how to build a fire without a single Swan Vesta in the vicinity.

Then on Saturday, March 4, as the season begins to think about making a change, Jupiter gets creative with its Awesome Art event from 2pm to 4pm, creating paint and sculptures from natural materials – who knew pine cones and nuts could make such amazing owls?

All the three days are suitable for children aged five to 10 and, of course, their parents can go along to learn some nature secrets too.

The events are free, but booking is essential.

Call (01324) 486475 or email falkirkranger@scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk for more information.