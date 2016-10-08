Wind farm firm helps community

A renewable energy firm celebrated the opening of its new wind farm by starting a fund for the local community.

The 13 turbine wind farm, located at Burnhead, near Avonbridge, has a generating capacity of 26 megawatts and can provide enough low carbon electricity to supply the annual needs of around 14,500 homes.

As well as generating electricity, the new project will also deliver £130,000 annually for the next 20 years – the expected lifetime of the project – to the Burnhead Moss Community Fund, which will support a range of local initiatives and education and training programmes in Avonbridge, Standburn, Limerigg, Slamannan and Blackridge.

EDF Chief Executive Matthieu Hue said: “We are proud to be a strong partner for the local economy and delighted to extend our support to local communities.

“The special education and training fund established for the Burnhead site is designed to meet local needs and we work closely with local colleges to ensure it serves this purpose.”