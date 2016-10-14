Time capsule being installed in historic well

Work to restore the 19th century well at The Cross in Linlithgow is under way after plans were approved by West Lothian Council.

The eight-week project is intended to repair the stonework, replace the floodlighting and the water supply, returning the water works to the well.

There will also be a new time capsule installed in the chamber below the well, which local organisations such as the Town Centre Management Group and the Linlithgow Business Improvement District will be asked to place one piece of material inside.

Low Port Primary School pupils, the Civic Trust and Burgh Beautiful will also be asked to contribute.

The work to restore the damaged structure is expected to cost around £65,000, the majority of which will be provided by the Linlithgow Town Management Group – which is funded by West Lothian Council.

A council spokesman, said: “The Cross Well at the front of the Burgh Halls is part of the historic public realm of Linlithgow and the restoration will bring the feature to life again. The capsule is a great sentimental idea which will preserve artefacts for years to come.”