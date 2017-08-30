‘Smelly’ tap water poses no health risk claims Scottish Water

Residents have complained to Scottish Water about the ongoing problem of horrible tasting and smelling water coming from their taps.

Fraser McCabe and his wife Sarah got in touch with the company to tell them about the issues they have been experiencing over the last two months – just some of the Bonnybridge and Denny householders who have complained about the situation with their water supplies.

Sarah said: “It left me ill for 10 days until I stopped drinking the water. The clothes are coming out the washing machine smelling and the shower is causing issues to.

We now have to buy bottled water to make up feeds for our babies, to sterilise bottles and for us all to drink and cook with as well.

“This is has been going on far too long with Bonnybridge being the most affected.”

Fraser added: “We have gone through all the water and had to buy a further 25 litres. We are going through around 20 litres a day. I tried the water from the main tap in the kitchen again early this morning and ran it for a good hour, but still had the same horrid taste.

“I’m at a loss as to what to do and I’m now left with no choice but to get in touch with the environmental agency, council and government. I’m also taking samples to send off for testing at two universities.

“I feel more needs to be done to get this resolved.”

and hope you are doing so as I know this is wide spread and affecting people across the supplied areas.

Scottish Water stated this week the problem was being addressed as quickly as possible and assured residents the water posed no health risks and was safe to drink.

A spokesperson said: “Scottish Water is continuing to work hard to restore normal water supplies in the Denny, Bonnybridge and Larbert areas as soon as possible after a

number of reports from customers about an earthy or musty taste or odour in the water supply.

“We are monitoring of water supplies from the Carron Valley Water Treatment Works (WTW), which serves these areas, and one of the source reservoirs has confirmed that the earthy/musty taste or odour is due to Geosmin, a harmless naturally-occurring by-compound associated with the breakdown of algae and other micro-organisms in the

raw water sources.

“It has a distinct earthy, musty taste and odour and is present in some foods such as beetroot, spinach, and mushrooms. It contributes to the strong scent that occurs in

the air when rain falls after a dry spell of weather or when soil is disturbed.

“Latest samples show that levels of Geosmin are continuing to reduce. Scottish Water is continuing to carry out extensive sampling and flushing of the network and service reservoirs and introducing alternative water supplies into the network from elsewhere in our system.

“Scottish Water is also carrying out ongoing operations to further optimise the treatment process at the treatment works which will lead to a further reduction in

Geosmin levels and the associated taste and odour issues currently being experienced in the water supply by some of our customers.

“The water continues to be tested rigorously in our laboratories and we can confirm that it is safe to use as normal and does not pose a risk to public health. If any affected customers require any special assistance, we will help wherever possible.

“Scottish Water apologises for any inconvenience to affected customers and thanks them for their patience and understanding.”